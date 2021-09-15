“The Future of Audience and Revenue” study conducted by the research company FUTURI/SMITHGEIGER will be presented by THE ENCOURAGERS™ on the CLUBHOUSE app on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21st at 7p (ET)/ 4p (PT). FUTURI MEDIA Director/Enterprise Partnerships ERIN CALLAGHAN will be answering questions along with RAINMAKER PATHWAY CONSULTING WORKS' LOYD FORD.

FORD said, “Broadcasters are seeking to understand exactly what listeners are thinking after so many months at home and so much disruption. What FUTURI has done is invest in finding out about the current listener experience, the mood of listeners, how they feel about radio and personalities and we think that is worth exploring on THE ENCOURAGERS on CLUBHOUSE live on SEPTEMBER 21st. This is literally a look at what listeners think now.”

CALLAGHAN added, “We all know that consumers are changing and the pandemic shifted a lot of habits. We also know it pays to stay up to date with consumers. This study uncovered what listeners are looking for and what they are not looking for now. We will share directly from listeners, and you’ll get a much clearer picture of what is likely happening with your listeners today.”

Click here for an invitation.









