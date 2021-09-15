A New Day With Lynette & Greg

CRISTA MEDIA Worship KWPZ (PRAISE 106.5)/SEATTLE welcomes GREG OTTERHOLT as co-host to its Morning Show, joining LYNETTE MORGAN.



OTTERHOLT is a familiar face and voice in SOUTHWEST BRITISH COLUMBIA and NORTHWEST WASHINGTON. For seventeen years he has been a host, reporter, and weatherman at Weigel Broadcasting Heroes & Icons KVOS-TV (Channel 12)/ SEATTLE.



OTTERHOLT shared, “I’m so excited for this new opportunity! This is such an incredible place to call home and the positive message in the music totally resonates with who I am and who GOD is still building me to be. I’m looking forward to meeting all the new friends of PRAISE 106.5. It’s such a fun opportunity for us to share true joy, laughter, and meaningful purpose to start each day together.”

