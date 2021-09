Special Edition

SALEM News-Talk WNYM-A (AM 970 THE ANSWER)/NEW YORK is doing a remote broadcast of "RADIO NIGHT LIVE WITH KEVIN MCCULLOUGH" from the HUNT & FISH CLUB in MANHATTAN in what is being billed as a "Broadcast for BROADWAY."

The show, airing FRIDAY (9/17) 6-8p (ET), will feature actors BRIAN STOKES MITCHELL and BRAD OSCAR, THE ACTORS FUND's JOE BENINCASA, the TIMES SQUARE ALLIANCE's TOM HARRIS, and former NYPD Chief of Department TERENCE MONAHAN.

