2021-2022 Scholarship Recipients Announced

CONCORD's STAX MUSIC ACADEMY has announced the recipients of the 2021-2022 Scholarship Awards. The winners include THE RANCE ALLEN CONCORD STAX SCHOLARSHIP: IMANI BROCK; THE ESTELLE AXTON CONCORD STAX SCHOLARSHIP: RACHAEL WALKER; THE BAR-KAYS CONCORD STAX SCHOLARSHIP: JOSHUA GRAY; THE AL BELL CONCORD STAX SCHOLARSHIP: SHAUNA MURRAY; THE WILLIAM BELL CONCORD STAX SCHOLARSHIP: RYLAN ELLIS; THE BOOKER T. & THE M.G.’S CONCORD STAX SCHOLARSHIP: CHAUTEAUR SHIPP; THE LITTLE MILTON CAMPBELL CONCORD STAX SCHOLARSHIP: DORIAN VERNER; THE BETTYE CRUTCHER CONCORD STAX SCHOLARSHIP: KIERSTYN PRYOR; THE ISAAC HAYES CONCORD STAX SCHOLARSHIP: AMARIAH UEAL; THE BRETT D. HELLERMAN CONCORD STAX SCHOLARSHIP: ZARIYA SCULLARK; THE MABLE JOHN CONCORD STAX SCHOLARSHIP: TEIONA ECHOLS; THE ALBERT KING CONCORD STAX SCHOLARSHIP: JOSEPH “JAX” DOOD; THE LINDA LYNDELL CONCORD STAX SCHOLARSHIP: CALEB THOMPSON; THE DEANIE PARKER CONCORD STAX SCHOLARSHIP: NICHOLAS DICKERSON; THE DAVID PORTER CONCORD STAX SCHOLARSHIP: NOAH ISRAEL; THE OTIS REDDING CONCORD STAX SCHOLARSHIP: SHAYLON VENNEY; THE STAPLE SINGERS CONCORD STAX SCHOLARSHIP: SANIYA FLEMING; THE JIM STEWART CONCORD STAX SCHOLARSHIP: PASLEY THOMPSON; THE JOHNNIE TAYLOR CONCORD STAX SCHOLARSHIP: ROKENYA KAHILL; and THE RUFUS THOMAS CONCORD STAX SCHOLARSHIP: ANAYA MURRAY.

Operated by the SOULSVILLE FOUNDATION, the STAX MUSIC ACADEMY inspires young people from under-resourced communities in the greater MEMPHIS area with industry-centric music education and creative youth programming that enhances their academic, cognitive, performance and leadership skills by utilizing music with an intense focus on the rich legacy and tradition of STAX RECORDS.

CONCORD Board Chair STEVE SMITH said, “During its first 20 years, the STAX MUSIC ACADEMY has instilled discipline, leadership, teamwork and the skills needed to be a great musician to thousands of students. What’s more, the 100% SMA student college acceptance rate—now twelve years in a row—is powerful evidence of SMA’s exceptional programs and instructors, inspired by the cultural ideals of the original STAX. On behalf of CONCORD and its friends and family, I’m honored to congratulate this inaugural group of CONCORD STAX SCHOLARSHIP awardees. We’ll be there to celebrate as each of you champion artists, elevate voices, and impact culture for decades to come.”

SOULSVILLE FOUNDATION Pres./CEO RICHARD GREENWALD added, “This has been a project in the making for some time, with CONCORD board chair STEVE SMITH and others at their offices around the world working tirelessly to provide this funding, especially at a time when so many are negatively impacted by the COVID pandemic. We are very grateful to be able to announce these scholarships to these deserving students and look forward to announcing more as we move forward for years to come.”

To donate to the scholarship fund, click here.













