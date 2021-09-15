-
Matt And CJ Team For PM Drive On KROX (101X)/Austin
by Shawn Alexander
September 16, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
WATERLOO MEDIA Alternative KROX (101X)/AUSTIN has a new afternoon show as MATT AND CJ debuted on MONDAY (9/13).
CJ MORGAN was previously hosting afternoons solo on 101X and is now joined by MATT BEARDEN, who is part of the DUDLEY & BOB morning show on sister Classic Rock KLBJ.
The two vets of the AUSTIN airwaves have been on-air in the market for over a decade.