Matt And CJ

WATERLOO MEDIA Alternative KROX (101X)/AUSTIN has a new afternoon show as MATT AND CJ debuted on MONDAY (9/13).

CJ MORGAN was previously hosting afternoons solo on 101X and is now joined by MATT BEARDEN, who is part of the DUDLEY & BOB morning show on sister Classic Rock KLBJ.

The two vets of the AUSTIN airwaves have been on-air in the market for over a decade.

