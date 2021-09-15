On At WLNO

ETERNITY MEDIA GROUP Gospel WLNO-A/NEW ORLEANS has signed up for VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER outsourced local newscasts. KAREN JOHNSON will anchor the reports for WLNO.

WLNO Dir. of Programming RON DAVIS said, “We are happy to have VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER as part of our team at WLNO in NEW ORLEANS. They do a great job of providing local news for us and we look forward to working with them in the future.”

VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER CEO JOEL DEARING said, ”We are excited to be providing local news for WLNO in NEW ORLEANS. We have helped RON DAVIS with his station in LAUREL-HATTIESBURG, MS, and are grateful for the opportunity to serve his audience in NEW ORLEANS.”

