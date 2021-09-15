Contract

Staffers at WHYY INC. News-Talk WHYY-F/PHILADELPHIA have approved their first union-negotiated contract. The contract negotiated by SAG-AFTRA will establish a salary floor, give 5% raises to over half the unit, offer six weeks of paid parental leave, and add flexible work options and comp time.

SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director DUNCAN CRABTREE-IRELAND said, “After a long negotiation process, SAG-AFTRA members finally have a solid first agreement with WHYY that implements vital benefits and pay increases. I congratulate our negotiating team as well as our amazing WHYY members on their new contract.”

“The wage structures we’ve set up in this contract create a path forward where one never existed before,” said shop steward NINA FELDMAN. “We’re proud to guarantee some mobility for our colleagues and future employees alike, ensuring that WHYY can become a sustainable place to build a career.”

