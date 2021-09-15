Alicea

The NEW YORK METS have named the Spanish-language radio booth at CITI FIELD after longtime METS broadcaster JUAN ALICEA. ALICEA has been with the METS since 1969, working as a scout and in community relations before joining the team's radio crew in 1982.

“I’m incredibly humbled and honored,” said ALICEA. “The METS have been my family for over 50 years. It’s very special to be remembered forever.”

METS Pres. SANDY ALDERSON called ALICEA “an innovator and pioneer in the Spanish broadcasting field. He is renowned and respected throughout the industry. JUAN is an extraordinary broadcaster. He was instrumental in the creation of Hispanic marketing, promotions and community events. JUAN has been a tremendously valued member of the METS family.”

“JUAN has been a legendary figure on the Spanish Mets broadcasts,” said TIM SCHELD, ND/PD at METS English-language flagship AUDACY News WCBS-A/NEW YORK. “We’ve been proud and honored to work alongside someone of such character and kindness and congratulate him on this well-deserved honor.”

METS Spanish-language broadcasts are heard on UNIVISION Spanish AC WQBU (QUE BUENA 92.7)/GARDEN CITY, NY.

