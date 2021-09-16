Daniel Anstandig

In a widest-ranging study that, "uncovers challenges and opportunities for radio, TV, and digital publishers," FUTURI has released a selection of key findings from their "Future of Audience and Revenue Study."

The Future of Audience and Revenue explored five key platforms: radio, TV, social media, digital publishing, and eSports, sports and betting. It polled more than 2,000 Americans, nearly 200 media executives specializing in TV, radio, and digital publishing, and focus groups with 100+ media consumers.

A brief selection of the findings include:

Audience habits are shifting fast. Even Q1 vs. Q2 2021 showed accelerated growth in digital adoption.

The meaning of “radio” and “TV” has completely evolved. In every case, the 100+ media consumers in focus groups brought up non-broadcast content when asked to describe their experience of “radio” or “TV.” Consumers used the terms interchangeably with a variety of audio and video sources.

Local radio and local TV are considered reliable for clarity and facts. Among a wide range of audio and print brands, consumers named local radio as the most reliable source for clarity and facts (45%). Looking at TV brands, local TV ranked highest with 50%, exceeding network TV, news aggregation sites, and social media. A majority (65%) of HHI $100k+ Americans depend on radio for their pandemic news, demonstrating the medium’s importance for critical updates on the pandemic. Local TV ranked #3 with this group (62%), slightly behind CNN (63%).

Consumers want more content. 57% of Americans watched streamed content more often over the past few months. 51% watched TV more often, 48% used social media more often, and 30% listened to local AM/FM stations more often.

Content consumption grows while content teams have been downsized and reshaped. 83% of content leaders noted reductions in content-related headcount, and more than half noted their responsibilities have changed in the last year. This is nearly double the impact noted by sales- and corporate-level executives in other areas of the business. Content teams being downsized at a time when content consumption is at an all-time high is a clear call to leverage technology for more efficient and targeted content creation.

Media execs are nervous about the future. The study showed numerous gaps between emerging issues media executives considered to be important and their confidence in the industry’s capability to address them, pointing to the need for meaningful change. For example, 84% feel it’s important to respond to new and disruptive competitors, but only 54% feel confident in the industry’s ability to do so.

“This study reveals tectonic shifts in how media is being produced, perceived, consumed, and purchased across all levels of society and media,” said CEO DANIEL ANSTANDIG. “The message is very clear to media executives: now is the time to accelerate innovation to keep pace with media’s evolution, or risk being left behind.”

