Shortridge Promoted

CURB/WORD ENTERTAINEMT has promoted CIARA SHORTRIDGE to VP/Country Publishing/A&R. She has been with the company since 2020, most recently serving as Sr. Creative Dir. following her 10-year career at DISNEY MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE.

“I am so thankful for this incredibly exciting opportunity to help lead our team and its deep-rooted legacy into its next chapter of successes,” said SHORTRIDGE. “Representing the company and roster in this new role is a very meaningful, full-circle season in my life.”

CURB/WORD Chairman MIKE CURB said, “We are proud to welcome CIARA as VP/ Country Publishing/A&R and we appreciate the wonderful creative contributions she has already made to our company, including helping to lead us through the challenges of this COVID period in a positive way.”

SHORTRIDGE’S responsibilities include overseeing the creative operations of the Country roster alongside VP/Country Publishing & Creative COLT MURSKI.

