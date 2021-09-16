-
Curb/Word Entertainment Promotes Ciara Shortridge To VP/Publishing
by Shawn Reed
September 16, 2021 at 7:48 AM (PT)
CURB/WORD ENTERTAINEMT has promoted CIARA SHORTRIDGE to VP/Country Publishing/A&R. She has been with the company since 2020, most recently serving as Sr. Creative Dir. following her 10-year career at DISNEY MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE.
“I am so thankful for this incredibly exciting opportunity to help lead our team and its deep-rooted legacy into its next chapter of successes,” said SHORTRIDGE. “Representing the company and roster in this new role is a very meaningful, full-circle season in my life.”
CURB/WORD Chairman MIKE CURB said, “We are proud to welcome CIARA as VP/ Country Publishing/A&R and we appreciate the wonderful creative contributions she has already made to our company, including helping to lead us through the challenges of this COVID period in a positive way.”
SHORTRIDGE’S responsibilities include overseeing the creative operations of the Country roster alongside VP/Country Publishing & Creative COLT MURSKI.