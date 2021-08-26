McKay

The deadline to apply for the COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS (CRB) "LISA McKAY Women in Radio Scholarship" program (NET NEWS 8/26) is TOMORROW (9/17). Applications can be found here.

Each applicant must fill out an online application and submit, in 500 words or less, why she should be considered. Eligible applicants must be either a female college senior broadcast communications student involved in radio programming, or a woman with one to three years maximum experience in the radio business as a PD, APD or MD. This individual must be a first-time COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) attendee.

The scholarship program is in honor of the late LISA McKAY, who programmed WQDR/RALEIGH for 16 years and was inducted into the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME in 2018. The CRB Board, at the suggestion of BROKEN BOW RECORDS VP/Promotion LEE ADAMS, recognized McKAY as a fierce advocate for young female radio professionals.

Three scholarship winners will have the opportunity to attend their first CRS, on FEBRUARY 23rd-25th, 2022, complete with registration, hotel and airfare covered by the scholarship. Scholars will be recognized at CRS 2022 during "CRS Honors," which is the kickoff to the three-day event.

« see more Net News