Host Kirt Debique

SYNCFLOOR has partnered with ELECTRACAST and is launching a new podcast series, SYNCLOVE, a 5 series collection of interviews amplifying powerful voices in the world of music supervision. By bringing together industry professionals to discuss the types of sync that have influenced their careers, SYNCLOVE aims to give film and music fans an inside look into the emotional storytelling behind music placement in film.

SYNCLOVE is produced by the team at ELECTRACAST, and documents some of the most amazing moments in sync, by industry figures such as award-winning music supervisor MIKE LADMAN and DREAM tech specialist SAELYX FINNA (previously known as COURTNEY SHEEHAN), among others. Episodes are led by the guest, where they have the freedom to share whatever they may feel, with topics ranging from the unconscious effects of sound and music, to how a particular sync placement inspired a career in music supervision.

Host KIRT DEBIQUE said, “There’s a growing awareness and appreciation of what music supervisors do, the art as well as the craft of their work, but they have very few opportunities to chat about what really inspires them outside of their own projects. We began inviting sync professionals to talk with us and centered the conversation on one film that had an impact on their aesthetics and career. Their choices are really striking and the passion you’ll hear in these interviews is infectious.”

ELECTRACAST MEDIA CEO MARK NETTER added, “SYNCLOVE is a treasure trove for lovers of movies and music. KIRT and his guests are a pleasure to listen to, both for inspiring analysis of amazing soundtracks and inside secrets about how real professionals choose the right tunes for the perfect cinematic moments."

Click here to explore the SYNCLOVE podcast.





