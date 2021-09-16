Global Citizens Live Expands

GLOBAL CITIZEN has expanded GLOBAL CITIZEN LIVE to include additional broadcast performances from across the world on SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25th, including: ANDREA BOCELLI from TUSCANY, BTS from SEOUL, GREEN DAY from LOS ANGELES, KEITH URBAN, RICKY MARTIN from various locations in LAS VEGAS, LORDE and MY MORNING JACKET from various locations in NEW YORK CITY, METALLICA from LOUISVILLE, SHO MADJOZI and MUZI from JOHANNESBURG and, in partnership with SONY MUSIC LATIN, CAMILO from MADRID and LALI from BUENOS AIRES.

GLOBAL CITIZEN LIVE is part of the once-in-a-generation day of unity across seven continents, to be broadcast over 24 hours around the world on APPLE MUSIC, APPLE TV app, YOUTUBE and TWITTER. GLOBAL CITIZEN LIVE will also air on ABC, ABC NEWS LIVE, iHEARTRADIO, HULU, THE ROKU CHANNEL, FX and TIME in the US, BBC in the UK, CARACOL in COLOMBIA, CHANNEL 9 in AUSTRALIA, MAGENTATV and MAGENTAMUSIK 360 in GERMANY, MEDIACORP in SINGAPORE, MULTICHOICE in AFRICA, MULTISHOW & BIS in BRAZIL, S3 on SABC in SOUTH AFRICA, AIM GROUP in NIGERIA, SKY & TV8 in ITALY, TF1/TMC in FRANCE and TV AZTECA in MEXICO, with more to come.

The once-in-a-generation day of global unity will call for:

• Wealthiest nations to deliver on their promise to give $100 billion annually to address the climate needs of developing countries.

• U.S. citizens to contact their representatives pressing for the passage of the largest climate protection bill in American history in order to set the U.S. on track to reduce at least half of emissions by 50% by 2030. Congress plans to vote on the bill the week of SEPTEMBER 27th.

• The G7 and the world's billionaires to end the hunger crisis by contributing at least $6 billion for the urgent provision of millions of meals for the 41 million people on the brink of starvation.

• The G7 and EU to share at least one billion COVID-19 doses immediately, with those most in need, and to support the proposal by SOUTH AFRICA and INDIA to waive IP around the production of COVID-19 vaccines and other medical tools — backed by over 100 countries.

For more info on the event click here.





