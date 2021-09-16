Ready To Shop?

RCRDSHP, the digital collectibles platform for electronic music, has announced the close of its first investment round. Supported by many innovators and investors in the NFT (Non-Fungable Token)/digital collectibles space including NFT collectors METAKOVAN, TWOBADOUR, and DAPPER LABS, the hybrid funding round has generated millions in capital to fuel the ever-growing ecosystems on the platform.

VIGNESH SUNDARESAN, the SINGAPORE-based blockchain entrepreneur known as METAKOVAN notes, "The waves of attention and money flowing onto NFTs have still not reached the vast majority of artists and creatives. A platform like RCRDSHP promises to shift the balance and let more creators benefit from digital collectibles." Along with TWOBADOUR (former journalist ANAND VENKATESWARAN), the two helped bring NFTs into popular consciousness, having bought the highest priced NFT in history, a $69M digital art piece titled Everydays: the First 5000 Days, created by MIKE WINKELMANN, known professionally as BEEPLE, auctioned by CHRISTIE'S in MARCH.





EVERYDAYS DAPPER LABS CEO ROHAM GHAREGOZLOU said, "RCRDSHP takes NFTs and brings them to a much broader audience by creating a platform that’s tuned in to what matters to music communities."





RCRDSHP co-founder and CCO Eric Reithler-Barros added, "The support from such high-profile and knowledgeable investors validates our model and affirms that our approach to digital collectibles and electronic music culture is poised to skyrocket."

Each limited-edition RCRDSHP collectible, built on Flow blockchain, encapsulates a unique aspect of an artist, label, or festival’s musical world. Packs of collectibles come in a range of sizes and rarity levels that define their price point.

RCRDSHP launched in mid-August with a drop of 5555 genesis packs, made up of digital collectibles from the best in electronic and dance music, which sold out in a matter of hours, with a second and larger drop selling out in minutes just the following week. "We saw electronic music fans getting into NFTs, and NFT collectors discovering new music they loved," commented CRISPIN TAYLOR, RCRDSHP Chief Of Staff.

