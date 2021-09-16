Howie Pyro Needs Our Help

JESSE MALIN took to FACEBOOK to write that his D GENERATION bandmate, the illustrious HOWIE PYRO is battling cirrhosis of the liver and needs our help. The GOFUNDME page is here PYRO is best-known as "a musician, artist, writer, DJ, archivist, scenester and trouble-maker," in MALIN's words. PYRO's influence is omnipresent. He started out in the '70s playing in the underage band THE BLESSED in NEW YORK venues like MAX'S KANSAS CITY and CBGBs, then formed heavy rock band FREAKS before moving on to his best-known gig as a member of D GENERATION, who released their 1994 debut, on CHRYSALIS before surprisingly signing with COLUMBIA for 1996's "No Lunch," produced by THE CARS' RIC OCASEK. then "Through The Darkness" in '99. They released a reunion album , "Nothing Is Anywhere" in 2016.

PYRO went on to become a member of DANZIG. He has played, recorded, and/or written with JOHNNY THUNDERS, RANCID, GENESIS P-ORRIDGE, DEBBIE HARRY, KID CONGO POWERS, JAYNE COUNTY, ALAN VEGA and many other notables..

For the past 15 years, he has hosted a radio show, "Intoxica Radio," playing what he calls “the weird stuff," blending ‘50s and ‘60s rock n’roll from original 45 rpm records into a manifestation of wild songs, sound bites, interjections, music facts, and live in studio interviews. The show is carried by PODOMATIC, SPOTIFY and broadcast TUESDAY nights on Luxuria Music.com . The show has been simulcast onto WFMU and many, many other listener avenues.

As a live DJ, PYRO has been a regular and a guest at various large venues performing for special events as well as touring DJ for rock band RIVAL SONS. He was the DJ for premiere parties iand has spun for everyone from CHRISTINE AGUILERA to THE CRAMPS.

HOWIE started the GREENDOOMNYC party and the infamous CONEY ISLAND HIGH night club where D GENERATION created their own scene.

PYRO appeared in the SID VICIOUS documentaries “Sad Vacation," “Who Killed NANCY” and the JOHNNY THUNDERS documentary "Looking For JOHNNY." He has performed with ANOHNI and the cream of the downtown NEW YORK performance and freak superstar scene in the early ‘90s weekly infamous BLACK LIPS PERFORMANCE CULT.

He wrote for the influential blog "Dangerous Minds," co-wrote the book "Confessions Of A Rat Fink" with legendary BIG ED DADDY ROTH and has loaned ephemera to museums, galleries, film exhibitions, books, DVD’s, and more.

HOWIE has worked on numerous projects with his two favorite entities, MIRIAM LINNA's NORTON RECORDS and SOMETHING WEIRD VIDEO.

