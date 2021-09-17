Debuted Wednesday

"CRIME JUNKIE" creator/host ASHLEY FLOWERS' AUDIOCHUCK and "DISGRACELAND" creator/host and DOUBLE ELVIS PRODUCTIONS founder JAKE BRENNAN have partnered to launch a new podcast on notorious armored truck robberies. "ARMORED" kicked off with two episodes on WEDNESDAY (9/15) and will release new episodes on WEDNESDAYS through NOVEMBER 10th.

“ASHLEY FLOWERS and AUDIOCHUCK continue to raise the bar with compelling, unparalleled content that increases podcaster listenership across the board,” said ADLARGE MEDIA Co-CEO/CO-Founder CATHY CSUKAS, whose company represents AUDIOCHUCK podcasts for advertising sales. “A partnership of this caliber and talent is unprecedented. ARMORED will be a fantastic opportunity to increase advertiser reach among engaged podcast listeners.”

