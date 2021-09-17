Sold

RIVERFRONT BROADCASTING OF IOWA, LLC is selling Country KLGZ-A-K253BJ (HOME COUNTRY FM 98.5-AM 1600) and AC KLGA-F/ALGONA, IA to BERNADETTE and GARY MERRILL's A2Z BROADCASTING, LLC for $1,680,512 ($50,000 deposit, $286,103 cash, $1,344,409 in a promissory note).

In other filings with the FCC, EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION is selling two FM translators in WYOMING -- K215FF/ROCK SPRINGS, WY and K232CU/GREEN RIVER, WY -- to UNIVERSITY OF WYOMING (WYOMING PUBLIC MEDIA) for $1. The primary station will be Variety KUWR (WYOMING PUBLIC RADIO)/LARAMIE, WY.

Applying for STAs were CUMULUS LICENSING LLC (KBCY/TYE, TX and KHXS/MERKEL, TX, transmission line and antenna damage); FAMILY LIFE MINISTRIES, INC. (WCOR-F/PORTVILLE, NY, alternate site at reduced power while modification application pends); and OREGON PUBLIC BROADCASTING (KOPB-A/EUGENE, OR, spurious emissions; filter being installed to alleviate problem).

MINISTERIOS CENTRO CRISTIANO ZION has requested a Silent STA for KTZB-LP/PASCO, WA while transmitter equipment is changed.

THE GREAT MARATHON RADIO COMPANY, INC. has applied for an extension of its Silent STA for WGMX/MARATHON, FL while "the licensee is engaged in third-party mediation talks in order to restore broadcast capability at the licensed transmitter site."

And KALAMAZOO PUBLIC SCHOOLS has closed on the sale of Classical WKDS/KALAMAZOO to WESTERN MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY for $191,000 ($125,000 cash, $36,000 for a two year studio and transmitter lease, $20,000 for equipment for the student programming's move to online-only, $10,000 as the value of underwriting announcements for the school system).

