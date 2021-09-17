December 3 & 4

COX Alternative WSUN (97X)/TAMPA announces the 20th Anniversary lineup of “97X NEXT BIG THING” set for FRIDAY, DECEMBER 3rd and SATURDAY, DECEMBER 4th at the MIDFLORIDA CREDIT UNION AMPHITHEATER.

TWENTY ONE PILOTS will headline on 12/3 with GLASS ANIMALS and MEET ME AT THE ALTAR.

WEEZER headlines 12/4 with AJR, ALL TIME LOW, BASTILLE, GIRL IN RED, YUNGBLUD, MOD SUN, NESSA BARRETT, GIRLSFRIENDS, DAISY THE GREAT, and UPSAHL.

97X Dir. Branding & Programming JESSA KESNECK said, “To finally be able to launch 97X NEXT BIG THING’s 20th anniversary lineup is unbelievably emotional for the entire 97X team. It’s an honor to bring back 97X NBT alumni, TWENTY ONE PILOTS, to headline night one and we couldn’t be more excited to see WEEZER’s first appearance on the NBT stage. Over the last two decades, we’ve watched bands’ careers evolve, our listeners grow up and after everything we have all been through together over the last 18 months, we have no doubt that this 20th year will be the most special 97X NEXT BIG THING yet.”

Tickets for 97X NBT go on sale TODAY via TICKETMASTER. For more details here.

« see more Net News