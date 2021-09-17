Beeson

NASHVILLE-based SMACKSONGS has signed songwriter MARC BEESON to a worldwide publishing deal.

BEESON charted multiple singles as an artist throughout the '90s, when he had record deals with WARNER BROTHERS, BNA and CURB RECORDS. He has had prior publishing deals as a songwriter with EMI, SONY, CROSSFIRE 3, WARNER CHAPPELL and, most recently, DOWNTOWN MUSIC PUBLISHING.

His most memorable songs written include BILLY CURRINGTON’s “We Are Tonight,” BLAKE SHELTON’s “She’s Got A Way With Words" and RESTLESS HEARTS’ “When She Cries.” His songs have also been recorded by Country stars GARTH BROOKS, WILLIE NELSON, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, SAM HUNT, LADY A, RASCAL FLATTS and more.

"MARC brings something really special to our roster with his dedication to the craft of songwriting and always reaching for the very best,” said SMACKSONGS Chief Creative Officer ROBIN PALMER. “Our team is really excited to welcome him and continue this journey with him.”

“ROBIN has always been one of the best song people I’ve ever known,” said BEESON. “She and the whole SMACK crew have made me feel so welcome, and I’m grateful to be part of their team.”

