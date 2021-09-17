Keogh

CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WLS-A/CHICAGO has added “LET’S GO WITH CATIE KEOGH,” a weekend show highlighting places and events in the CHICAGO area hosted by the former NBC O&O WMAQ-TV (NBC 5) reporter and based on her website, for SUNDAYS at 7p (CT). KEOGH and COLLEEN KELLY, who also recently joined the WLS weekend lineup with a travel show that is airing on SUNDAYS at 6p (NET NEWS 9/2), formerly co-hosted “TRIP SISTERS,” a weekend travel show and podcast for WLS; that show came to an end in MAY.

PD STEPHANIE TICHENOR said, “I am delighted to have travel expert CATIE KEOGH back on the BIG 89 as she explores CHICAGO. You don’t have to travel far to hear her latest travel tips - download our mobile app and listen to LET’S GO WITH CATIE KEOGH from the comfort of your home each Sunday night.”

KEOGH said, “I am so excited to be back on WLS with my new show, LET'S GO WITH CATIE KEOGH. My show is a place to escape, a place to learn and a place to dream about your next travel adventure around the globe and close to home. I am looking forward to sharing CHICAGO's best-kept secrets again, too! Let's go!”

