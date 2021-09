Glasgow

Former CAPITOL BROADCASTING Sports WCMC-F (ESPN 99.9 THE FAN)/RALEIGH-DURHAM PD DENNIS GLASGOW disclosed on FACEBOOK that he has been hired as PD at iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WWDC-HD2-W284CQ (WONK-FM)/WASHINGTON.

GLASGOW left THE FAN in JUNE 2020 after almost seven years and a pandemic furlough; he previously worked at AUDACY Sports KFXX-A (1080 THE FAN) and PAMPLIN News-Talk KPAM-A and KKOV-A/PORTLAND, RED ZEBRA Sports WTEM-A (ESPN 980)/WASHINGTON, CRAWFORD Sports KLZ-A (560 ESPN)/DENVER, and CITADEL Sports KNML-A (610 THE SPORTS ANIMAL)/ALBUQUERQUE.

