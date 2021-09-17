Pam Lundell

NORTHWESTERN MEDIA Contemporary Christian KTIS/MINNEAPOLIS is celebrating AM Drive Co-host PAM LUNDELL's induction into the MINNESOTA Broadcasters Hall of Fame. LUNDELL has over 30 years of experience on radio and television in the TWIN CITIES, and has been with KTIS since 2005.



LUNDELL shared, “I’ve spent my entire career in TWIN CITIES radio, and almost 16 years ago GOD brought me to 98.5 KTIS where the miracles have never stopped! I am humbled and I am blessed. As I always say, ‘I hope I never cease to be amazed at what GOD is doing.”

