Dolly Parton and more to headline "Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye" concert

The "Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye" benefit concert and cocktail hour will be held on SUNDAY, OCTOBER 24th at the CMA THEATER in NASHVILLE's COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME from 6-10p (CT). All proceeds from the event will benefit the SUSAN G. KOMEN FOUNDATION. Headliners include DOLLY PARTON, LOCASH, ARTIMUS PYLE, LINDA DAVIS and DENNIS QUAID.

A variety of breast cancer survivors will share their stories, including star of BRAVO show "Below Deck," Captain SANDY YAWN, emphasizing her personal story behind the importance of annual mammograms and early detection. The evening will also include a luxury silent auction, health and wellness expert vendors and VIP meet and greets with select headlining artists.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.





