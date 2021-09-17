-
Dolly Parton And Many More To Headline Nashville 'Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye' Concert
by Laura Moxley
September 17, 2021 at 10:12 AM (PT)
The "Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye" benefit concert and cocktail hour will be held on SUNDAY, OCTOBER 24th at the CMA THEATER in NASHVILLE's COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME from 6-10p (CT). All proceeds from the event will benefit the SUSAN G. KOMEN FOUNDATION. Headliners include DOLLY PARTON, LOCASH, ARTIMUS PYLE, LINDA DAVIS and DENNIS QUAID.
A variety of breast cancer survivors will share their stories, including star of BRAVO show "Below Deck," Captain SANDY YAWN, emphasizing her personal story behind the importance of annual mammograms and early detection. The evening will also include a luxury silent auction, health and wellness expert vendors and VIP meet and greets with select headlining artists.
