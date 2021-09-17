World Premier September 30th

ABRAMORAMA have acquired distribution rights to JESSE LAUTER’s music documentary LEARNING TO LIVE TOGETHER: THE RETURN OF MAD DOGS & ENGLISHMEN and plan to release the film. The World Premiere will take place at the WOODSTOCK FILM FESTIVAL SEPTEMBER 30th, the International Premiere at RAINDANCE FILM FESTIVAL OCTOBER 31st, and the NORTH AMERICAN Theatrical Release OCTOBER 22nd.

The documentary is jam-packed with music spotlighting the celebrated MAD DOGS & ENGLISHMEN, JOE COCKER’s short-lived tour featuring a mammoth thirty-piece band, told through the lens of the reunion of 12 remaining band members, 45 years later, to perform with GRAMMY Award-winning TEDESCHI TRUCKS at the LOCKN’ FESTIVAL. The film features archival footage alongside current performances and interviews with LEON RUSSELL, DEREK TRUCKS, SUSAN TEDESCHI, RITA COOLIDGE, CHRIS ROBINSON, JIM KELTNER, DAVE MASON, CLAUDIA LENNEAR, and many more.

Filmmaker JESSE LAUTER said, “The original MAD DOGS & ENGLISHMEN album and documentary played a foundational role in my early years as a music producer and musician, so it’s only appropriate that my first film as a director is about this critical piece of music history. There has always been a shroud of mystery around this tour- how it came about, what was it like, why it never happened again - so I felt it was my duty to reveal the truth, beauty, and yes drama, behind the music, in hopes to uncover why this music has resonated for so many generations. It was the greatest honor of my career to capture this once-in-a-lifetime reunion.”

SUSAN TEDESCHI and DEREK TRUCKS added, “MAD DOGS & ENGLISHMEN were one of the groups that inspired us from when we first started our band and paying tribute to their work with so many of the original members on hand was a highlight on many levels. This film is a labor of love many years in the making, and we're so proud to share the music and the stories of the men and women of MAD DOGS & ENGLISHMEN.”





« see more Net News