Hurricane Ida Benefit Relief Concert

COUNTRY OUTDOORS will hold a "Hurricane Ida Relief Benefit" concert on WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21st. LAINE HARDY, SEAN STEMALY, KAMERONE MARLOWE and KYLIE FREY will headline at NASHVILLE's 3RD & LINDSLEY to help those effected by Hurricane Ida in LOUISIANA.

Other artists on the bill include MEGHAN PATRICK, MO PITNEY, TEDDY ROBB, SOUTHERLAND and many more.

HARDY said, “Hurricane Ida hit hard in my home state of LOUISIANA. So many people have been impacted and we want to continue to find ways to help. Proud to be part of this relief concert and hope to see everyone there."

COUNTRY OUTDOORS' MARY O'NEIL PHILLIPS, who will host the concert, added "NASHVILLE and Country music have a huge heart, and the world has been here for us when we've had our challenges. We're excited to come together to give back to another community in need."

Tickets for the event can be purchased online at 3rdandlindsley.com. Doors open at 6p (CT), with the show starting at 7p. If you are unable to attend but would like to contribute, you can donate directly here.

