Commemorating Spanish Heritage Month

The MECHANICAL LICENSING COLLECTIVE (The MLC) is commemorating HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH this SEPTEMBER with a new initiative “El MLC en Español." It's designed to engage both current and prospective Spanish-speaking members of The MLC and officially kick off the availability of Spanish-language resources to those individuals and groups.

The initiative will take place the week of SEPTEMBER 27th and feature the launch of comprehensive informational materials and assets about The MLC in Spanish, as well as a pair of webinars hosted by The MLC and the initiative’s partner organizations.

MLC’s Head of Third-Party Partnerships DAE BOGAN said, “The Latin music genre has experienced tremendous growth on digital platforms in recent years and as a result, we recognize that there is a real need to raise awareness among Spanish-speaking music creators about MLC and how our organization can help them. I have had the privilege of partnering with leaders from the Latin music community who are working to promote and advance the interests of Spanish-speaking creators on similar initiatives in the past. Their feedback and expertise have been invaluable in shaping this initiative, which exemplifies The MLC’s strong commitment to listening to, and working with, every segment of the community of rightsholders that we serve.”

MLC CEO KRIS AHREND added, “DAE has done a wonderful job putting this important initiative together for The MLC, and I’m so grateful for the participation of our partners. This initiative is a great example of how the MLC is putting its commitment to diversity into practice in a way that will provide meaningful benefits to our members.”





