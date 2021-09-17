Jaclyn Ulman (Photo: Ebru Yildiz)

GRANDSTAND MEDIA has promoted JACLYN ULMAN to Senior Public Relations Director. ULMAN, who is based in NEW YORK CITY, joined GRANDSTAND MEDIA in 2018 as a Senior Publicist after getting her start in music publicity at PRESS HERE and later continuing her career at MOTORMOUTH MEDIA.

In this new role, ULMAN will continue to lead national campaigns for indie powerhouse clients such as SOCCER MOMMY, JAY SOM, SPEEDY ORTIZ, KERO KERO BONITO, PUP, JEFF ROSENSTOCK, BLACK PUMAS, SUNFLOWER BEAN, HINDS, AMYL & THE SNIFFERS, THE DRUMS, PURITY RING, and more. In addition, ULMAN will oversee the company's press strategy, systems and utilization of new technology and manage the associate staff.

GRANDSTAND Co-Founder MEGHAN HELSEL said, “JACLYN has been an undeniable force at GRANDSTAND. Her ability to break artists from the ground up, coupled with her impeccable organizational skills and creative vision make her invaluable to the company and the career’s of her clients. We are so lucky to have her not only on our team but helping to lead GRANDSTAND’s future.”

ULMAN added, "GRANDSTAND has been my home for more than three years, and I'm thrilled to step into this new role where I'll not only continue to work with artists, but also help grow the company while training the next generation of publicists. As I approach my tenth year of working in publicity, it's an absolute honor and privilege to continue to learn from and work alongside legends like KATE, MEG, DANA, LISA and the rest of our incredible team.”





« see more Net News