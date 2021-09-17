Malone (Facebook)

Former iHEARTMEDIA/HUNTSVILLE, AL Market Pres. JOHN MALONE has formed ELK RIVER MEDIA and is purchasing Country WYTM and WEKR in his home town of FAYETTEVILLE, TN from TIME BROADCASTERS, INC. He shared the news on FACEBOOK, along with a photo of himself at the WEKR control board in 1979, noting, “My career has come full circle … I’m blessed to have been able to accomplish everything I set out to do in broadcasting and then some … It’s good to come back home.”

He continued, “My former employer, iHEARTMEDIA, has been very accommodating and helpful to me in this transition … My company will collaborate with iHEART on projects and I will continue to have a presence in HUNTSVILLE.”

Prior to joining iHEART in 2016, MALONE was VP/GM at AC WRSA (MIX 96.9)/HUNTSVILLE. His background also includes three years as PD of Country WSM-A/NASHVILLE from 1999-2002, among other radio jobs.

