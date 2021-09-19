Simpson goes Country

In the run-up to the GRAND OLE OPRY’s 5,000th SATURDAY night broadcast on OCTOBER 30th, the venerable radio show has enlisted the aid of celebrity guest announcers to introduce each show. But perhaps the most surprising guest took his turn at the mic last weekend (9/18). That’s when cartoon character HOMER SIMPSON introduced show number 4,994.

Created by the long-running FOX series “The Simpsons,” HOMER’s guest spot can be seen here. Other recent celebrity announcers have included CONNIE BRITTON, KARAMO BROWN, KELLY CLARKSON and ROBIN ROBERTS.

In its first 32 seasons, “The Simpsons” has featured a number of real-life Country music guests in voice acting roles, including JOHNNY CASH, THE CHICKS, WILLIE NELSON, DOLLY PARTON and HANK WILLIAMS, JR. The show’s 33rd season debuts on SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26th.

