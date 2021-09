Fifth Country Thunder festival announced

BIG LOUD RECORDS' MORGAN WALLEN has will headline a newly-launched COUNTRY THUNDER festival at BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY in BRISTOL, TN on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30th. The new festival joins existing COUNTRY THUNDER-branded events in KISSIMMEE, FL; FLORENCE, AZ; FOREST CITY, IA; and TWIN LAKES, WI.

Joining WALLEN on the bill for COUNTRY THUNDER BRISTOL are WHEELHOUSE RECORDS' GRANGER SMITH, EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE's JON LANGSTON, and fellow BIG LOUD artists LARRY FLEET and ERNEST. Tickets go on sale TOMORROW (9/21) at 8a (ET).

More info here.

« see more Net News