Marketing Dept. Additions

SIRIUSXM has added three new senior marketing executives to its team, naming EY (formerly ERNST & YOUNG) Managing Dir./Digital JASMIN CHANANA as SVP/Digital and Customer Experience; NETFLIX head of Creative Studio ANNE MILAN ALO as Executive Creative Director, and THE WALT DISNEY CO. VP/Multiplatform Marketing KIMBERLY WILSON as SVP/Brand and Advertising.

"We are very excited to add these accomplished leaders from top companies to our marketing team as we expand SIRIUSXM’s leadership position in audio,” said Chief Marketing Officer DENISE KARKOS, to whom the three new additions wil report. “Their collective experience across major consumer and business-to-business brands will help accelerate our brand and business growth. The diversity of this set of leaders at my table is imperative in our pursuit to build SIRIUSXM to new heights.”

