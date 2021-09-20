-
WKQX (101WKQX)/Chicago Rolls Out Lineup For Five Nights ‘The Nights We Stole Christmas'
by Shawn Alexander
September 20, 2021 at 7:11 AM (PT)
CUMULUS Alternative WKQX (101WKQX)/CHICAGO reveals its lineup for its annual holiday concert series, “THE NIGHTS WE STOLE CHRISTMAS” with five nights at the BYLINE BANK ARAGON BALLROOM from DECEMBER 6-10.
The lineup for all five nights is:
- 12/6 – THE LUMINEERS / MICHIGANDER
- 12/7 – THE KILLERS / GIRL IN RED / THE BACKSEAT LOVERS
- 12/8 – KINGS OF LEON / DAYGLOW / ALMOST MONDAY
- 12/9 – EVANESCENCE / BADFLOWER / CLEOPATRICK
- 12/10 – RISE AGAINST / CHEVELLE / DES ROCS
THE NIGHTS WE STOLE CHRISTMAS will be promoted across all 32 CUMULUS Alternative, Rock, and AAA stations.
Tickets went on sale TODAY at www.ticketmaster.com.