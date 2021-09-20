Promoted By All Cumulus Alternative, Rock, And AAA Stations

CUMULUS Alternative WKQX (101WKQX)/CHICAGO reveals its lineup for its annual holiday concert series, “THE NIGHTS WE STOLE CHRISTMAS” with five nights at the BYLINE BANK ARAGON BALLROOM from DECEMBER 6-10.

The lineup for all five nights is:

12/6 – THE LUMINEERS / MICHIGANDER

12/7 – THE KILLERS / GIRL IN RED / THE BACKSEAT LOVERS

12/8 – KINGS OF LEON / DAYGLOW / ALMOST MONDAY

12/9 – EVANESCENCE / BADFLOWER / CLEOPATRICK

12/10 – RISE AGAINST / CHEVELLE / DES ROCS

THE NIGHTS WE STOLE CHRISTMAS will be promoted across all 32 CUMULUS Alternative, Rock, and AAA stations.

Tickets went on sale TODAY at www.ticketmaster.com.

