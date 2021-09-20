Left: Fassig (Photo: Marcel) Right: Kittleson-Cobb (Photo: Alex Berger)

RECORDS NASHVILLE has expanded its team, adding radio veteran CHELE FASSIG as Promotion Mgr. and LAUREL KITTLESON-COBB as A&R Consultant.

FASSIG will report to NASHVILLE co-heads of promotion JAMICE JENNINGS and ANDY ELLIOTT starting on WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22nd. She joins with more than 28 years of radio experience, most recently working as a Sr. Media Consultant for BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP, and before that spent more than 25 years as Dir./Marketing/Promotion and NTR at the company's WSOC (COUNTRY 103.7)/CHARLOTTE, NC.

KITTLESON-COBB joins the RECORDS NASHVILLE team after recently launching RAINIER ENTERTAINMENT consulting company for A&R, artist development and publishing. Before that, she was VP/Artist Development and A&R at CURB RECORDS. She made prior career stops at BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP, SHOW DOG-UNIVERSAL RECORDS and ELEVATED MUSIC PUBLISHING.

“We’re excited to continue to build out the team at RECORDS NASHVILLE,” said Partner and Co-Founder of RECORDS BARRY WEISS. “CHELE and LAUREL are great additions to help take the label to the next level.”

Congratulate FASSIG here and KITTLESON-COBB here.

