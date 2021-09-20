Debuts Today

iHEARTMEDIA and KT-STUDIOS are collaborating on a slate of true crime podcasts. The parties first paired on "THE PIKETON MASSACRE" and are launching the new slate with "THE DOUGHERTY GANG," a 12-episode series debuting TODAY (9/20) about three siblings who set off on a bank-robbing spree in 2011. Coming in NOVEMBER will be "CRAZY IN LOVE," a 48-episode series examining cases of crimes motivated by love, and arriving in the first quarter of 2022 will be "DEATH ISLAND," a 12-episode look at mysterious deaths of tourists on an island in THAILAND.

“iHEARTMEDIA is excited to join forces with KT-STUDIOS to co-produce this brilliant new slate of true-crime podcasts,” said iHEARTPODCAST NEWORK COO WILL PEARSON. “We’ve seen incredible success with KT-STUDIOS and are excited to offer listeners a full slate of new podcasts that delve into everything from unsolved murders to some of the most bizarre crimes in the name of love.”

KT-STUDIOS Pres. STEPHANIE LYDECKER said, “This true-crime slate is an exciting addition to the thriller podcast world. The shows dive into mysterious and untold true-crime stories that will leave listeners spooked and seeking more answers. The support from the iHEARTMEDA team has been nothing less than extraordinary and we’re thrilled to introduce these stories to loyal, true-crime listeners everywhere.”

