This Weekend In Las Vegas

BIG MACHINE RECORDS and its artist, CARLY PEARCE, will sponsor the JR MOTORSPORTS No. 8 car, driven by SAM MAYER, this weekend in LAS VEGAS for the NASCAR XFINITY SERIES race. The car will have a special paint scheme promoting PEARCE’s new album, "29: Written In Stone.”

“Supporting new young talent, whether in music or racing, has been a lifelong passion,” said BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP CEO SCOTT BORCHETTA. “To bring both music and racing together, with CARLY PEARCE and SAM MAYER this weekend in LAS VEGAS, is what it’s all about for the BIG MACHINE brand … and CARLY and SAM are both chasing #1s this week!”

The race is set for SATURDAY (9/25) at 7:30p (ET), and can be seen on NBCSN.

« see more Net News