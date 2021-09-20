Andress (Photo: Lauren Dunn)

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE artist INGRID ANDRESS, will take over the midday show on MT. WILSON FM BROADCASTERS Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES throughout the month of OCTOBER, beginning on MONDAY, OCTOBER 4th and continuing through FRIDAY, OCTOBER 29th.

Fans can listen to ANDRESS from 10a-2p (PT) on GoCountry105.com, via the GO COUNTRY 105 mobile app, or over air locally on weekdays from 10a-2p (PT).

