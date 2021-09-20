Urban

CAPITOL RECORDS NASHVILLE's KEITH URBAN is the recipient of the 2021 COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS (CRB) Artist Career Achievement Award, honoring him for his accomplishments and years of outstanding work thus far in his career. He will be presented with the award on WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 13th during the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME Induction Dinner and Awards Ceremony at the WESTIN NASHVILLE.

Tickets for the dinner are on sale here. The previously reported Class of 2021 COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME inductees will also be honored at the event (NET NEWS 6/2). UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE Chairman and CEO MIKE DUNGAN will present URBAN with his award.

With this prestigious award, URBAN is recognized as one of the most successful and well-respected artists in the world. To date, he has won four GRAMMY awards, 13 CMAs, 15 ACMs, three AMAs, two PEOPLES CHOICE AWARDS and nine consecutive gold, platinum or multi-platinum albums. He has had 24 #1 hits and 43 Top 10 singles in the U.S., 27 #1s in CANADA and topped the charts in other countries worldwide. He has collaborated with numerous artists of multiple formats and supported a variety of charities and philanthropies, including his own "All For The Hall" COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM benefit concert. He was the very first CMA FOUNDATION artist ambassador and is also an advisory board member at ST. JUDE CHILDRENS RESEARCH HOSPITAL and a supporter of the MR. HOLLAND's OPUS FUND and THE GRAMMY FOUNDATION.

Previous recipients of this award include RASCAL FLATTS, STEVE WARINER, MARTINA McBRIDE, RANDY TRAVIS, VINCE GILL, BROOKS & DUNN, CHARLIE DANIELS, DOLLY PARTON, REBA McENTIRE and more.

“Only a very select group of artists ascends to the level of this award, said CRB/CRS Board Pres. KURT JOHNSON of TOWNSQUARE MEDIA. "They do it by combining years of uncompromised, brilliant performance with sustained success. As KEITH continues to reach new creative heights every year, let’s pause to celebrate him. Be there WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 13th, when we recognize him for all he has achieved … so far. It will be an unforgettable moment.”

