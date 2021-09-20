Top Testing CCM Songs (9/21)

ALL ACCESS has partnered with TROY RESEARCH to provide its top-testing songs in the Contemporary Christian format twice each month.



ALL ACCESS Contemporary Christian Format Editor TODD STACH said, "Thanks to JONATHAN LITTLE at TROY RESEARCH for his willingness to provide this data. Many PDs and MDs don't have access to research, so a tool like this can help them make decisions on song adds or movement of songs in their current categories."



Here's the latest (9/21) W25-54 TROY RESEARCH from its participating Contemporary Christian music stations. Notice the sample size of 2,411.







