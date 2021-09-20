No Sale

No new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC database as of the close of business on MONDAY afternoon (9/20).

Among the filings that did appear, the AMERICAN MILITIA ASSOCIATION has requested an STA to operate low power FM WHYU-LP/MEYERSDALE, PA from a new site after the silo on which the antenna was mounted collapsed.

JOYCE WORRELL has filed for a Silent STA for WVCB-A/SHALLOTTE, NC after the transmitter failed.

BUSTOS MEDIA HOLDINGS, LLC has closed on the sale of KZXR-A-K237GY/PROSSER, WA to IGLESIA PENTECOSTAL VISPERA DEL FIN for $175,000.

And CALVARY CHAPEL MONMOUTH-INDEPENDENCE has closed on the sale of noncommercial Religion KAJC/SALEM, OR to KAJC FM for $1.

