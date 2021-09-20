Another Round Of Investors.

STOCKHOLM-based sampling platform TRACKLIB just secured $12.2 million in investment from existing investors, as well as several new investors, including former NBA player, actor and music producer BARON DAVIS.

TRACKLIB will use the funding to "reinforce and grow its community," including via original collaborations with leading producers and artists, as well as to expand both the available catalog and the features on the platform. TRACKLIB recently announced partnerships with producer FRANK DUKES, as well as BOB JAMES and the ISAAC HAYES ESTATE.

CEO PAR ALMQVIST said, “We are thrilled to see the interest of investors, existing and new, in supporting TRACKILIB’s vision to liberate creativity with a better way to sample for millions of music creators. Samples from original music are integral to how artists and producers make music, no matter the genre, and we’ve been pioneers in connecting these creators with important music catalogs in an easy, legal, and affordable way. ”

Added BARON DAVIS, “It's an amazing tool for creators. It is dope for me as a creator and a DJ. It gave me the confidence to work on my own projects and release some of my music. I can listen to samples, see what other people have put out there and vibe out on TRACKLIB."

Investors joining this round include several prominent EUROPE-based family offices and funds. Earlier investors in the company include SONY INNOVATION FUND, WNDRCO and JORG MOHAUPF's BRIDFORD.

