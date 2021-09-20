Arlinda Garrett

THE MUSIC BUSINESS EMPOWERMENT (MBEC) will hold its 7th annual 2-day conference OCTOBER 1st & 2nd at the RENAISSANCE CONCOURSE HOTEL in ATLANTA. The theme for this year’s conference is “Re-Emerging for Success: Solidifying Our Future.”

MBEC Founder ARLINDA GARRETT told ALL ACCESS, "I created MBE with the purpose of creating a pathway for those aspiring to be in the music business to be able to connect and have access to successful executives in the industry. The MBE conference is the only Black-owned music conference in the country.

"The advisory board consists of current and veteran Black Music professionals and our goal is to establish a place for institutional knowledge to be shared between younger and older generations in different sectors of the business."

Some of the topics covered by the panels will include Radio Programming (Is Radio Still Relevant and How Programmers decide What Songs To Play); Music Tech (A Conversation About NFT’s and more); Publishing (Calling All Songwriters!); Culture (What Does Equity & Inclusion Look Like in The Music Business); Promoting & Marketing Music (Record Label Executives, and an Entrepreneurs panel.

Lifetime Achievement: LINDA LOU MCCALL -Music Business Consultant

Vanguard Award: KENNY BURNS -Lifestyle Specialist

Trail Blazer: DAVID LINTON -Chairman of THE LIVING LEGENDS FOUNDATION/PD WCLK (91.9)/ATLANTA

Radio Personality: ANGELA YEE -THE BREAKFAST CLUB Co-host for PREMIERE NETWORKS/iHEARTMEDIA Urban WWPR (POWER 105.1)/NEW YORK

Radio Programmer: DERRICK BROWN -iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO VP/Programming

Record Promotion: LIONEL RIDENOUR -ANCHOR PROMOTIONS Founder/CEO

Humanitarian of The Year : MARSHA WASHINGTON GEORGE -NATIONAL BLACK RADIO HALL OF FAME Board Member/ATLANTA Chapter Pres.

On The Grind Award: CRAIG DAVIS -MUSIC MATTERS ENTERTAINMENT Owner & SRG/ILS SVP

The awards dinner is set for SATURDAY (10/2) night from 7-9p (ET). To register for the conference and or get tickets for the awards ceremony, check here.

