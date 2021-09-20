Gilbert to headline

CUMULUS MEDIA COUNTRY WKHX (101FIVE)/ATLANTA’s “Buy a Ticket, Donate a Ticket to a Vet” promotion has allowed 477 ATLANTA veterans, active-duty service members and their families, along with families of those killed in action, to attend the inaugural “101FIVE Fest” on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15th in ALPHARETTA, GA. The show at AMERIS BANK AMPHITHEATER will feature performances from BRANTLEY GILBERT, LANCO, COLT FORD and LILY ROSE.

Listeners of the station bought 217 tickets to the station’s music festival. CUMULUS ATLANTA, WKHX and its partners, matched the tickets purchased by listeners, donating 217 additional tickets at the same price levels, totaling over $10,000 in value to non-profit VET TIX. WKHX then donated an additional 260 tickets to meet the demand for tickets from VET TIX. That organization provides tickets to events that reduce stress, strengthen family bonds, build lifelong memories and encourage service members and veterans to stay engaged with local communities and life.

VET TIX will distribute the tickets to 477 local service men and women, veterans of all branches of the U.S. military, and military families.

WKHX PD MIKE MOORE said, "One thing we can all agree on is the feeling of gratitude for our military members and their families. We are thrilled to step up with our listeners to make this a tremendous night for Country music in GEORGIA."

