Former NBA star METTA WORLD PEACE is relaunching his "METTAPHORICALLY SPEAKING"

podcast on PODCASTONE TODAY (9/21), INTERNATIONAL WORLD PEACE DAY.. The interview podcast, sponsored by BOOST MOBILE, will feature a guest lineup including former NBA players JERMAINE O'NEAL, STEPHEN JACKSON, and ROBERT HORRY, podcast host JORDAN HARBINGER, DR. DREW PINSKY, and "ENTORUAGE" creator DOUG ELLIN. A version of "METAPHORICALLY SPEAKING" posted three episodes via SIDESHOW NETWORK several years ago.

"I'm very excited to be partnering with PODCASTONE and BOOST MOBILE on my 'METTAPHORICALLY SPEAKING' podcast, and look forward to bringing unique points of view on important topics that oftentimes don't get much attention," said METTA WORLD PEACE. "We're thrilled about our current and upcoming guest lineup and can't wait to share these honest, in-depth conversations with audiences far and wide."

PODCASTONE Pres. KIT GRAY said, "METTA WORLD PEACE was a force to be reckoned with on the hardwood courts of the NBA and he's a force to be reckoned with in the world of podcasting. His drive to search for the deeper purpose and meaning in life matches the drive that shone in his career as a professional athlete, and we couldn't be more pleased to be hosting his podcast."

