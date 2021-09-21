Jonathon Brandmeier

THE MUSEUM OF BROADCAST COMMUNICATIONS has named Radio Hall of Famer and legendary CHICAGO radio personality, JONATHAN BRANDMEIER – known to millions as “JOHNNY B” – to host the in-person 2021 RADIO HALL OF FAME induction ceremony on THURSDAY, OCTOBER 28th at the WINTRUST GRAND BANKING HALL in CHICAGO.

RADIO HALL OF FAME Chairman KRAIG T. KITCHIN commented: “JONATHON BRANDMEIER is as talented on stage as he is behind the microphone. This years’ induction ceremony honors both our Class of 2021 as well as welcoming the 2020 Inductees. We’ll need great energy on stage and JOHNNY B. is the perfect host.”

The 2021 Radio Hall Of Fame Inductees Are:

BROTHER WEASE – RADIO 95.1, ROCHESTER, NY: Longstanding Network/Syndication (20 years or more)

ELLIOT SEGAL – DC 101, WASHINGTON, DC: Active Local/Regional (10 years or more)

DAN PATRICK – THE DAN PATRICK SHOW: Longstanding Networks/Syndication (20 years or more)

KIM KOMANDO – THE KIM KOMANDO SHOW: Active Network/Syndication (10 Years or more)

JAVIER ROMERO – WAMR (AMOR 107.5)/MIAMI: Music Format On-Air Personality

PRESTON & STEVE – WMMR/PHILADELPHIA, PA: Spoken Word On-Air Personality

ERICA FARBER, Pres./CEO, RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU

BILL SIEMERING, Founding Dir./Programming and Founding Member of the Board of Directors, NPR

