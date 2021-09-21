Forms partnership

MUSERK, a music rights administrator, has partnered with a conglomerate of four SOUTHEAST ASIAN musical copyright administration societies; COMPASS (SINGAPORE), FILSCAP (PHILIPPINES), MCT (THAILAND), and VCPMC (VIETNAM).

In a joint statement from the four ASIAN societies, FILSCAP President ARTURO D. LUI PIO said, “Given the significant decline in non-digital revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become imperative for us to find ways to increase our digital revenue not just from local but also from foreign sources. It is for that purpose that we are partnering with MUSERK as it has demonstrated its effectiveness as a digital rights administrator. We are encouraged by the experience of JASRAC, whose digital revenues in the US grew significantly after it partnered with MUSERK.”

MUSERK CEO PAUL GOLDMAN said, “This is a historic deal not only for MUSERK but for the entire APAC region. By combining efforts into one overall deal, the four CMO’s and MUSERK will connect members directly into the global digital ecosystem, providing an increase in royalties directly to the creators. Thanks to our AI system, Blue Matter™, collecting is more transparent and faster than ever before.”

