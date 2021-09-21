Yancey

Veteran radio producer ANDRÉ YANCEY has joined AUDACY Classic Hits WCBS-F/NEW YORK as Producer of "SCOTT SHANNON IN THE MORNING WITH PATTY STEELE." YANCEY, the former Dir. of New Media/Special Operations at UNITED STATIONS RADIO NETWORKS, has been developing and producing audio content, including the "CARMEN'S CALLS" feature and "NICK CANNON RADIO," with his MAMA RICO PRODUCTIONS and SONIC PLUME INC.

“We were fortunate to have so many great applicants excited about the opportunity to work with radio legends SCOTT SHANNON and PATTY STEELE,” said AUDACY NEW YORK SVP/Programming-WCBS-F Brand Manager JIM RYAN. “We felt ANDRE was the perfect fit not only for this position, but someone who could grow within AUDACY and help strengthen the entire cluster.”

“I want to thank SCOTT and PATTY for our growing relationship and for trusting me at the helm,” said YANCEY. “I also extend my gratitude to our fearless leaders JIM RYAN and CHRIS OLIVIERO. Our shared vision and passion for this craft make this experience incredibly exciting. A special thank you to HEATHER COHEN for being the guiding light in bringing us all together. To create moments that will fulfill and grow our audience with CBS-FM is an honor.”

