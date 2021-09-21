Spotify lauches new '90s Country campaign

SPOTIFY has launched a campaign celebrating the iconic decade of ’90s Country music and promoting it to the next generation of emerging Country singers and listeners. The campaign includes an interactive “’90s Country Digital Experience,” where fans can listen to the classics that shaped the sound of today’s Country music. Users will be prompted with fun questions in order to personalize their own ’90s Country playlist. The microsite can be found here.

The campaign will also include three new “SPOTIFY Singles,” all ’90s Country classics covered by the next generation of Country artists, all of whom were born in the ’90s. PARKER McCOLLUM covers GEORGE STRAIT’s “Carrying Your Love With Me,” TENILLE ARTS covers THE CHICKS’ “Wide Open Spaces” and BRELAND covers DEANA CARTER’s “Strawberry Wine.” All three covers are available on SPOTIFY now. Additional video content of McCOLLUM, ARTS and BRELAND discussing the impact of ’90s Country on their own sound will be available soon.

SPOTIFY statistics show that the love of ’90s Country is just as prevalent for ’90s babies as it is for those who were young adults at the time, showing how timeless the decade was for Country classics.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the SPOTIFY Singles program,” said ARTS. “I was inspired by '90s Country classics growing up, and ‘Wide Open Spaces’ is particularly relatable. I can see myself in those lyrics. I am so grateful to SPOTIFY for including me, and for empowering me to carry this special music forward for the next generation of music fans.”

"One of my favorite things about Country music is how beautifully the stories are told,” said BRELAND. “I can still remember my first love, and even though ‘Strawberry Wine’ is from a young woman’s perspective, the heart of the story is so universal. I wanted to be able to help give new life to such a timeless song.”

“GEORGE STRAIT has been my favorite country singer my whole life,” said fellow Texan McCOLLUM. “I wasn’t going to pass on the chance from SPOTIFY to cover one of his songs. This song is such a classic staple in Country music, so I was really hoping we could get it right and do the song justice. I think we did. I sure hope he and [producer] TONY BROWN would think so too if they heard it.”

