SIRIUSXM and MARVEL ENTERTAINMENT have launched a new MARVEL podcast channel via APPLE PODCASTS, including an exclusive premium subscription option.

The free MARVEL channel includes existing shows like "MARVEL'S WOLVERINE: THE LONG NIGHT," "MARVEL'S WOLVERINE: THE LOST TRAIL," METHOD MAN's interview show "MARVEL/METHOD," "THIS WEEK IN MARVEL," "WOMEN OF MARVEL," "MARVEL'S VOICES," and "MARVEL'S PULL LIST," plus the first episode of the new "MARVEL'S WASTELANDERS: STAR-LORD."

The paid tier, MARVEL PODCASTS UNLIMITED, priced at $3.99/month, offers exclusive shows and early access to upcoming episodes; new shows ticketed for the subscription service include "MARVEL'S DECLASSIFIED," "MARVEL'S WOLVERINE: LA LARGA NOCHE," and early access to the first two episodes of "MARVEL'S WASTELANDERS: HAWKEYE" on OCTOBER 4th.

