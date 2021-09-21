French

Public relations professional VANESSA FRENCH has been named VP/Communications and Content Strategy at SOUNDEXCHANGE. FRENCH, who has worked in PR with BRINKS HOME, BEEKEEPER GROUP, and her own PIVOT POINT COMMUNICATIONS, will work in the NEW YORK office and report to Chief Markering and Communications Officer ESTHER-MIREYA TEJEDA.

“At SOUNDEXCHANGE, we’re building a best-in-class leadership team across every discipline, and that includes in our communications efforts,” said TEJEDA. “VANESSA brings the vision and experience that will allow us to meet and surpass the demands of a digital-first music business ecosystem.”

