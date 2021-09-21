Fundraising concerts

The FORT MYERS, FL-based non-profit CHARITY PROS is producing the “CHARITY PROS for Heroes” concert tour to honor the frontline healthcare workers and first responders who lost their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. JOHN FOGERTY will headline the three-date tour, with FOREIGNER, CHEAP TRICK and Country artist LAUREN ALAINA on one date apiece, and a special appearance by "AMERICAN IDOL" finalist CASEY BISHOP.

CHARITY PROS founder MEGAN MALONEY explained, "Every day, we learn of the incredible stories of the children nationwide who are dealing with the effects of losing their parents. These heroes go to work on the frontlines every day, during our darkest times. Too many have given their lives protecting us from the very fate they eventually suffered, COVID-19.

"It hit home early during the pandemic when my dad lost a childhood friend [TONY CHRISTENSEN] to COVID," MALONEY continued. "It shook him up, so we started to research the families of the heroes that were left behind.”

NAPLES, FL firefighter CHRISTENSEN was the first firefighter to die of COVID in FLORIDA. His death inspired the “CHARITY PROS for Heroes” virtual concert, featuring more than 20 artists and celebrities in APRIL

“These kids need our help; they are grieving the loss of a parent,” explained the non-profit's co-founder, KEITH HUDSON, “This really goes straight to your heart. So many of these kids couldn’t see their parents for days due to working around the clock and the need to quarantine. Some kids never even got to say goodbye to their hero. It’s heartbreaking.”

Fundraising events surrounding the tour will help provide educational scholarships and a “MEGAN’s Wish” grant to the children left behind by the death of our fallen heroes.

Tickets are at TICKETMASTER, with more information and tax-deductible donations accepted at www.thecharitypros.org. Following are the tour dates and performers.

NOVEMBER 20th: YUENGLING CENTER, TAMPA, FL- JOHN FOGERTY / LAUREN ALAINA

NOVEMBER 21st: HERTZ ARENA, ESTERO, FL- JOHN FOGERTY / FOREIGNER

NOVEMBER 23rd: AMWAY CENTER, ORLANDO, FL- JOHN FOGERTY / CHEAP TRICK

